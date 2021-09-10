Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.65. 5,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 15,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

