Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 279,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $349.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

