Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.2% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

