Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $19.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after buying an additional 156,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after buying an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

