Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,151,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

