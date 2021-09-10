Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,725 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 2.52% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FQAL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.