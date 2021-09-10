Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,511 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

IAGG stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

