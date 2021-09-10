BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.42.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

