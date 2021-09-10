BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE DMF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.