BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

