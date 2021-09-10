Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.74 million and $193,281.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00160567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

