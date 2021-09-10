BonFi Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $286,227.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042864 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

