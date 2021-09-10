Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

BRLXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Boralex stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

