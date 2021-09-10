Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.87. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.15 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

