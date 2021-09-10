BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s current price.
BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.70. 3,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.