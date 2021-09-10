BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s current price.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.70. 3,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

