Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $294,689.83 and $52,395.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars.

