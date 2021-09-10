Brent Frei Sells 200,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. 1,162,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,009. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.59.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

