BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 4,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

