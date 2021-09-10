Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

