BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 15,888 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $189.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.