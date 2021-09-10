BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,551.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,592.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,465.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,562.18.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

