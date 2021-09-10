BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

