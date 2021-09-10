BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 19,081 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

