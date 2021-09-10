BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.35 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

