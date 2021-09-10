BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $28.72 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in NIO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $38.45 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

