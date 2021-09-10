BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $29.74 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,177 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $29,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

