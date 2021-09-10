BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $32.74 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.