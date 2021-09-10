BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $37.67 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

