BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 224,162 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Fortis worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.97 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

