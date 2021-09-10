BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 27,932 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

