BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.64. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

