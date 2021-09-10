Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,477 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 25.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $60,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.45. 16,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,770. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.64.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

