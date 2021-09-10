Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $866.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

