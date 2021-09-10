Brokerages Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.84. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 194.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 297,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

