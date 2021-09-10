Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $41.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.58 billion and the lowest is $38.81 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $146.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.24 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.88 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.