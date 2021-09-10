Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of GPC opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $52,814,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

