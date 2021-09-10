Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $25.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.25 million and the highest is $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.73 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

