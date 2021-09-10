Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report sales of $58.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the highest is $65.40 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $234.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 196,769 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 586,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

