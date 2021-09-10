Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $159.13 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

