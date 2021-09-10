Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

SEEL remained flat at $$2.09 during trading on Friday. 1,091,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 953,301 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.