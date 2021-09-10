Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.65 Million

Analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report sales of $472.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.80 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $452.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

