Brokerages Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.77 million and the highest is $13.60 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

ICBK stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

