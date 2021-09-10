Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

HAS opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

