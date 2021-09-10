Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $22.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.64 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $66.74 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.