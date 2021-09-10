Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $279.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.80 million and the lowest is $273.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $293.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

