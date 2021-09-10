Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stepan by 103,083.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 233.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

