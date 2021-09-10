Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

UBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 285,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,507. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 231,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

