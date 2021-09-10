Brokers Set Expectations for RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $725.00 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

