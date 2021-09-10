Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

