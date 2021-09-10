Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Brooks Automation worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,284 shares of company stock worth $4,780,556. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

